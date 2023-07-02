Fans of the Persona series are still not satiated despite the recent announcements of Persona 3 Remake and the spin-off Persona 5: Tactica. The wait behind Persona 6indeed, it is palpable.

Well-known insider Midori wanted to report on his Twitter account a series of internal Atlus information that made fans of the series dream: they concern Persona 6.

First, he said in a tweet, the game will be developed by a new secondary team internal to Atlus, the same one that developed Persona 3 Remake and Persona 5: Tactica. Could this passing of the baton be a revolution for the series?



Secondly, the insider focused on the hypothetical announcement period: the title was supposed to be announced some time ago, but Atlus finally opted, even if we don’t know why, to announce Persona 6 during 2024.

In conjunction with the announcement of Persona 6, it will also be presented a new spin-off of the series which, for the moment, has the code name “Asa”. Persona 6 also has a code name at Atlus, and it’s “Carbon”.

The information around the platforms that will host the new title of the main series are still quite confused: it is assumed to follow the example given by Persona 3 Remake and Persona 5: Tactica which will both be multiplatform.