













Person 3 Reload receives a new trailer with everything and its release date | EarthGamer









The classic that first came to PlayStation 2 shows a great graphic improvement with its remake. However, it maintains several elements that made fans fall in love with it. Now a whole new generation will be able to experience this story and be immersed in it.

The most interesting thing about the trailer is that it comes with a release date for Persona 3 Reload. It will be on February 2, 2024 when new and old fans alike will be able to get their hands on this title. We know it’s a while away, but it may go by very quickly.

We recommend you: Persona 6 Wouldn’t Be PlayStation Exclusive Despite Rumors

Persona 3 Reload It will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S at launch. Xbox Game Pass service subscribers will be able to enjoy it at no extra cost, as it will be added to their catalog as soon as it hits the market. Will they play it?

What is Person 3?

person 3 is a PlayStation 2 video game, developed by Atlus, which was released in 2006. At its release it was very well received by critics and players. In fact, many consider it one of the best RPGs of the time, as well as the one responsible for the increase in popularity of the franchise.

Source: Atlus.

Some time later it received a more condensed version known as Portable, which came to PSP. A few months ago a port of this was released for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. So you might as well give it a try before the remake arrives.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)