A.When the first lockdown came into force in Germany, 162 Covid deaths had been registered in the seven days before. When the “lockdown light” came into effect at the beginning of November, there were 793 deaths. Now, in mid-May 2021, the numbers are higher. Far more than a thousand sick people still die from or with the virus every week.

Of course, the outlook is currently better: the incidences are falling and more than a third of the German population has already received an initial vaccination. Soon the death toll should also decline. But they are still high. Who is still dying from or with Corona at the moment? And what is known about the dead?

Figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) show that the mean age of the deceased fell below 80 for the first time since the beginning of October in mid-February. Since then, it has hardly fallen any further, at the end of the day it was still 77.

Missing data

The age of Covid intensive care patients also fell a few weeks ago. According to figures from the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), most Covid intensive care patients are currently between 60 and 69 years old (31.9 percent). Most recently, the 50 to 59 year old patients (21.8 percent) and the 70 to 79 year old patients (26.6 percent) also made up a large proportion. Only 7.6 percent are older than 80 years. This clearly indicates a vaccination effect. According to the DIVI, this age group made up around a quarter in the first and second wave. The decline is “enormous”, says a spokeswoman.

So much is known about the development of the age of intensive care patients and the deceased. But one conspicuousness is a mystery. In the past seven days, 863 people have died in the intensive care unit. At the same time, 1523 cases were registered at the RKI. Although this also includes older cases that have only now been reported, it can be said that a large proportion of the Covid deaths must have died elsewhere. Only: where?

Finding an answer turns out to be complicated. A survey by the FAZ among the five most populous federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony and Hesse shows: The responsible ministries do not know. In some cases, reference is made to the RKI. This, however, says: “Where people die, the RKI is not transmitted.” The Federal Ministry of Health also says: “The reporting system in accordance with the Infection Protection Act does not record where those with COVID-19 died.” The German Hospital Association does not know either ; nor the DIVI and the Federal Statistical Office. The head of the DIVI intensive care register, Christian Karagiannidis, criticizes the lack of knowledge. He says: “The key to the future is clearly real-time data collection on various levels. We finally have to get out of the blind flight. “

“The old people’s homes are not,” says at least one spokeswoman for the Hessian Ministry of Health. Thanks to the vaccination campaign, the number of Deaths reduced from 1144 deceased in January this year to 22 deceased in April. The Ministry of Health in Lower Saxony has also observed “that the number of deaths in old people’s and nursing homes has decreased massively”. Apparently there is also a vaccination effect in Bavaria.

Note from the Undertaker Association

When there were no vaccinations, it was said that up to two thirds of all deaths can be traced back to old people’s homes, as reported by the Hessischer Rundfunk. In Lower Saxony, the values ​​were completely different: around 30 percent of the Covid deaths did not die in the hospital in the first two waves, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health said.

A call to the Undertaker Association of North Rhine-Westphalia helps: Experience has shown that it rarely happens that someone dies of Covid in a private household, says the spokesman. During the pandemic, most of the sick died in the hospital and in the elderly and care facilities. The Undertaker Association also noticed the vaccination effect in the elderly and care facilities.

Since the homes now only make up a small proportion, everything indicates that those who do not die in the intensive care unit will die in the normal or palliative care unit. The transfer to an intensive care unit is partially rejected, says a spokesman for the German Hospital Association. This is also confirmed by the spokeswoman for DIVI: Many had an advance directive and decided against ventilation; they are then moved away from the intensive care unit, accompanied palliative care and suffocated.