fromPatrick Mayer shut down

Large areas of snow will return in Germany in mid-March. It gets really uncomfortable in the Bavarian Alps, but the north also has to arm itself.

Munich / Offenbach am Main – Winter is back in Germany for the time being, at least in the extreme south. But soon it could snow again in the north of the republic.

On Monday evening he gave German Weather Service (DWD) due to heavy snowfall a severe weather warning level 3 (high) for the Alps in Bavaria between Berchtesgaden and Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Up to 70 centimeters of fresh snow were expected last. And that within a short time.

Weather in Germany: Heavy snowfalls provide severe weather warnings in the Alps

“There could well be a white surprise in the north as well. This is because we are still dealing with a polar air mass, ”explains meteorologist Alban Burster from wetter.com: “It comes pouring in from the northwest in the direction of Germany. And then it keeps pushing against the low mountain ranges and the Alps. The result: Continuous snowfall. Not only in the south, but also soon – presumably – in the north. “

In the night of Tuesday (March 16) it continues to snow in the south with temperatures down to minus three degrees. Snowfall can also be expected during the day. On Wednesday, this also applies to the lower altitudes, and there is also a risk of slippery roads at night and in the morning, according to the meteorologist.

Weather in Germany: It may snow again soon, even in the north

Finally, in the night of Thursday (March 18), snow showers are also expected in the north. However, this has not yet been secured because it will first have to be seen where the predicted low pressure area will spread, explains the weather expert from wetter.com: “There is an option to experience a white surprise, also in the northern parts of the country”. On Thursday the snowfalls would “then back up again in the south towards the Alps”.

Meanwhile, temperatures level off at -1 to 8 degrees over the course of the week. So the prospects are gloomy. The weather in Germany should only improve at the weekend and spring should return. (pm)