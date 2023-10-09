Of Giorgia Mangili

Most papillomaviruses cause benign lesions. A small percentage, however, if left untreated, can slowly evolve towards a tumor form

I have had high risk HPV for five years. I periodically carry out checks (colposcopy, Pap test and HPV DNA test) which fortunately always come back negative. In the last check-up the colposcopy was negative, but the typing detected the most dangerous strains (33, 59, 68): am I risking something serious? Is it true that after five years you are guaranteed to develop a tumor?

He replies Giorgia MangiliHead of Gynecology Oncology, San Raffaele Hospital, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

HPV (Human Papilloma Virus), or Papillomavirus, represents a family of viruses made up of over two hundred genotypes. Most HPVs cause benign lesions (warts and condylomas, which affect the skin, or papillomas, which affect the genital and oral mucous membranes). A small percentage, however, if left untreated, can slowly evolve towards a tumor form. The HPVs responsible for genital infection are divided into two groups: at low and high oncogenic risk. Those at low risk cause genital lesions with reduced capacity for malignant transformation and/or high capacity for spontaneous regression and those at high oncogenic risk (Hpv 16, 18, 31, 33, 35, 39, 45, 51, 52, 56, 58, 59, 66, 68) can instead determine the progression of the lesions into malignant tumors. It must be underlined that evolution into carcinoma is generally a slow process; furthermore, the presence of the infection does not imply the certainty of developing a malignant tumor.

HPV test positive In your specific case, the finding of infection by different HPV genotypes (33,59,68) is due to the high diffusion of the virus and the high genomic diversity of the family. The positive HPV test for high-risk genotypes detects the presence of the virus, not necessarily associated with preneoplastic or neoplastic cellular alterations. That is, to answer his question, there is no certainty (even if HPV has persisted for several years) of develop a tumor. In fact, from the data present in the literature, the risk of high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (High-SIL/HSIL) which includes CIN2 (moderate dysplasia) and CIN3 (severe dysplasia or carcinoma in situ), in women with only a positive HPV test and negative cytology by 5.2-9.2% while in the case of a positive HPV test plus abnormal cytology the risk increases to 37.8-42.4%.

The control process According to national guidelines, screening for cervical cancer in a woman under the age of 30, a Pap test is performed every three years, while in a woman between 30 and 64, the HPV test is carried out every five years. In case of a woman with positive HPV test, this will have to undergo a Pap test: if this is negative, the patient will have to perform a new HPV test 12 months later; if further negative, the patient returns to the screening process with an HPV test performed in 5 years. However, if the 12-month test is positive, the woman will have to undergo a

colposcopy with targeted biopsy. If the latter tests negative or detects CIN-1, the patient will repeat a new HPV test after 12 months; however, if the colposcopy with biopsy is positive/abnormal, specific treatment will need to be carried out depending on the type of lesion.

The treatments On the contrary, a patient with a positive HPV test and an abnormal or inadequate Pap test should be subjected to colposcopy with biopsy and possible specific treatment. If the targeted biopsy during colposcopy shows a low-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (SIL) including CIN 1 (mild dysplasia), colposcopic follow-up will be performed. For a CIN1, it is executed ablative treatment with laser vaporization by CO2 laser or diathermocoagulation or cryotherapy, if the lesion persists after at least two years or if it shows progression before two years; while it is being carried out an excisional treatment with diathermic loop conization (LEEP: loop electrosurgical excision procedure) or laserconization (method that uses the laser beam as a cutting function) or cold blade conization whether the lesion is completely or partially endocervical.

Recommended vaccine In case of high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (High-SIL/HSIL) which includes CIN2 (moderate dysplasia) and CIN3 (severe dysplasia or carcinoma in situ), mandatory excisional treatment (in most cases a LEEP is performed). This procedure uses a high-frequency electrical energy generator attached to a thin looped wire that, when stimulated, functions as a an extremely precise and rapid scalpel. It is also recommended to get the HPV vaccine, because there is evidence that it is also recommended for those who have already contracted the infection.