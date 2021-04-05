Maybe you know of a case or, even, it has happened to yourself. Months after being infected with COVID-19, you still have symptoms. This is what is known as Persistent COVID.

Persistent COVID is a syndrome characterized by the appearance of symptoms typical of this disease weeks or months after being infected because of the virus SARS-COV-2 or the reappearance of these after a time without them.

We are not talking about a reinfection but about the persistence of symptoms related to this disease over time months after being infected.

Some of the most common symptoms detected range from persistence of loss of taste and smell, one of the most characteristic symptoms to recognize COVID-19; known as ‘mental fogs’ that hinder the ability to concentrate or hair loss.

These symptoms can vary or persist over time, get worse with physical and mental exertion or provoke limitation of functional capacity.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, this long-term COVID syndrome can affect all types of patients, that is, both those who have passed the seriously ill, hospitalized, like those who have lived it mildly as if it were a simple flu.

Although persistent COVID can affect people of any age, The data seem to indicate that it is more frequent that they suffer it in the women and middle-aged people. In addition, from the ministry they warn of the “high impact on the quality of life, work and social environment “ that it causes, since it can lead to disability.

About 1 in 5 people have any symptoms after five weeks of the infection and 1 in 10 people have any symptoms 12 weeks after the infection, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health.

Symptoms of persistent COVID



Persistent COVID has been detected with numerous and diverse symptoms that can range from general to neurological, cardiovascular or respiratory. If after having passed the disease you continue to have some of these symptoms for a long time, you should consult your primary attention doctor.

Neurological

-Headache

– “Mental fog”

-Difficult to focus

-Loss of taste and smell

-Paresthesia

-Mood alterations

Digestive

-Diarrhea

-Loss of appetite

-Stomach ache

General

-Fatigue

-General discomfort

-Muscle and joint pain

-Dizziness

-Fever

Sleep disorders

Respiratory

-Cough

-Feeling of lack of air

Dermatological

-Eruptions

-Hair loss

-Weakness in the nails

Cardiovascular

Palpitations

-Changes in blood pressure

Ears, eyes, throat

-Difficulty to swallow

-Beep in the ears

-Dry eyes

-Conjunctivitis