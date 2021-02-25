One in ten people affected by coronavirus has symptoms twelve weeks after having overcome the infection, revealed this Thursday the European Office of the World Health Organization (WHO), which urged to consider the so-called “persistent covid“a priority for health authorities.

According to a long-term Covid-19 report presented by the European Observatory for Health Systems and Policies, around a quarter of patients continue to have symptoms one month later, a condition that includes from muscle and chest pain to fatigue, breathing problems, and blackouts.

The probability of developing persistent coronavirus does not appear to be associated with the severity of the initial infection and some groups are apparently more willing to suffer, such as health workers and women, according to the report.

“It is a disease that can have a huge impact on people’s lives. Many are unable to return to work or have a social life, many have described how it affects their mental health, especially since its evolution often varies “Martin McKee, one of the authors of the report, said at a press conference.

The WHO defended the need for a multidisciplinary approach to assess and manage this type of Covid-19, develop new treatments, promote research and promote measures aimed at protecting the labor and social rights of affected workers.

“Those with persistent Covid need to be heard if we want to understand the long-term consequences and recovery. It is a clear priority for WHO and of the utmost importance. It should be for every health authority,” said WHO-Europe Director Hans Kluge.

Vaccine preparation in a sports hall located on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: EFE

The WHO notified this Thursday 6,965 global deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the lowest figure since November 10, 2020, the last day in which fewer than 7,000 daily deaths were registered.

At the end of last January, record figures of more than 16,000 daily deaths were reached on the planet, and the accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic adds up to 2.47 million deaths (2.2 percent of the 111 million cases confirmed COVID-19).

America is the region with the most deaths (1.1 million), followed by Europe (848,000), South Asia (205,000), the Middle East (142,000), Africa (71,000) and East Asia (28,000).

By countries, the United States reported, according to the WHO, 496,000 deaths (although other sources already place the figure above half a million), Brazil 247,000, Mexico 180,000, India 156,000 and the United Kingdom 121,000.

On the other hand, national health networks show that more than 216 million doses of vaccines have already been administered in the world, including 65 million in the United States, 40 million in China, 28 million in the European Union (EU) and 18 million in the United Kingdom.

With information from EFE.

JPE