TRUMP VS. JUSTICE



The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, appeared this Monday, October 2, in court in New York at the beginning of a trial against him for alleged corruption. The favorite to win the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 elections is accused of fraud in a civil case that could deal a serious blow to the real estate empire of the tycoon-turned-politician. Trump insisted that this is yet another demonstration of what he calls a “witch hunt,” while the list of cases he faces in court grows.

Fraud, another case that puts Donald Trump on the ropes. Accompanied by his children, the former president of the United States appeared in a New York court on October 2 to face a new trial.

New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses the former president and the Trump organization of inflating the value of the assets of his real estate empire by billions of dollars, allegedly to guarantee better loan and insurance conditions.

Visibly upset, the former president looked away when the prosecutor passed by him on the way to court. And since James, a member of the Democratic Party, revealed the case in August 2020, Trump has attacked him, while the official has not stopped following his movements in an investigation that has continued for years.

Minutes before facing Trump on the court bench, James emphasized that this is a case of “persistent and repeated fraud” that has continued over time, accusations that the former president rejects.







In his opening statement, Kevin Wallace, an attorney for the state attorney general’s office, said the former president described his finances to banks and insurers in a “materially inaccurate manner” for a decade.

The judge in charge of the case agrees. Less than a week ago, on September 26, Judge Arthur Engoron declared both the former president, his eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric, and 10 of his companies as responsible for the crime. “One thing I know a lot about is the definition of fraud,” Engoron stressed.

The keys behind the accusations

In describing how the assets would have been inflated, Judge Engoron noted that, for example, Trump calculated the value of his Trump Tower apartment as if it were three times its actual size.

“A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer evaluating his own living space for decades, can only be considered fraud,” he remarked.

Consequently, Engoron canceled the trading certificates of the companies controlling the pillars of the former ruler’s empire and stated that he would appoint delegates to oversee their dissolution.

The judgment covers some of his most valuable properties, including his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, his property in Westchester County, New York, and several office buildings and golf clubs.

In the case of the Mar-a-Lago property, prosecutor James indicated that its value was increased to $739 million, although deed restrictions limited it to $28 million. James insisted Monday that her office is ready to prove the case.

“The law is both powerful and fragile (…) No matter how much money you think you have, no one is above the law. Justice will prevail,” he stressed.

If found guilty, the ruling would deal a severe blow to the real estate empire of the tycoon-turned-politician. James calls for at least $250 million in fines, a permanent ban on Trump and his children from running businesses in New York and a five-year commercial real estate ban against the political leader and the Trump Organization.

“It’s a scam. It’s a farce”: Trump defends himself against the accusations

For his part, and minutes before entering the court, the former president of the United States insisted that “this is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.”

“We have a great company. I built a great company. It is tremendous (…) It has some of the largest real estate assets in the world. And now I have to appear before a dishonest judge,” he continued, dismissing the allegations.

For the former president, these are attempts to stop his career to return to the White House in the 2024 elections, against which he starts as a favorite to obtain the Republican Party nomination.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a break in a Manhattan courtroom during the trial against him, his eldest children and the Trump Organization in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, in New York City. York, USA, on October 2, 2023. © Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Trump, who wore a pin of the American flag on the lapel of his suit, raised the reproaches against James, calling the Democratic prosecutor of African descent a “racist” and accusing her of seeking “revenge” against him.

The trial, in which more than 150 people will testify, is scheduled to last until early December.

But this is just one of the many court cases that represent a headache for the former president, as he tries to campaign to return to the Oval Office. Trump, who became the first sitting or former president of the United States to be criminally charged, is charged in four separate cases.

So far, none have made a dent in their lead over their rivals for the Republican nomination, although they have been a financial burden.

With Reuters and AP