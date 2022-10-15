A European person continued to act aggressively with another, following a traffic dispute that occurred between them while they were walking on Al Khail Street, as the first not only drove recklessly, but got out of his car, and punched the second in the face, which led to his being summoned, a complaint registered against him, and referred to the Public Prosecution In Dubai, and from there to the Criminal Court, which convicted him and fined him 10,000 dirhams.

In detail, the facts of the case stated, as established by the court’s certainty, and the investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution, that the victim was driving his vehicle in the left lane of Al Khail Street coming from Jebel Ali towards Festival City, at an allowed speed, and a vehicle driven by the accused was traveling in front of him. He tried to warn him with a high beam to let him pass, but he paid no heed.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he was in a hurry, and in light of the accused’s insistence not to make the fast lane clear to him, he took the initiative to change his path by moving to the parallel lane, but he was surprised by the accused changing his lane in turn, and trying to deviate in front of him, without observing the legal distance, To prevent him from returning to the fast lane.

He added that the accused continued to follow him until they stopped at a traffic light, then got off his vehicle and advanced towards him, so the victim opened his window, surprising the accused’s position, but the latter urgently punched him in the face without any introduction, and left the place, so he issued a report of the incident, and was examined by the forensic medicine Which concluded that his injury is expected to happen according to the incident.

For his part, the accused admitted the incident in the police record, but retracted it before the court, claiming that it was written down without an interpreter, trying to question the evidence, and demanded innocence, and unloading the surveillance cameras.

For its part, the court made it clear in the merits of its ruling that it did not base the statements of the accused in the police inference record in the first place in order to argue that they are not true, stressing that the case papers are sufficient to establish the conviction of the court, as well as the circumstances of the case, and what the victim decided.

The court concluded that he was convicted of assaulting the safety of the victim by punching him in the face.

The Criminal Court convicted him and fined him 10,000 dirhams.

