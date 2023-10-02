AAt the beginning of the corona pandemic, no one believed that it would be possible to contain the pandemic quickly with a vaccine. The development of vaccines from inactivated viruses or viral proteins is resource- and cost-intensive – not good conditions for a quick vaccine solution in the face of an exceptional global situation. The fact that things turned out differently with SARS-CoV2 is based on the discoveries of this year’s Nobel Prize winners in physiology or medicine.

The Hungarian biochemist Katalin Karikó and the American immunologist Drew Weissman had published the crucial recipe for the development of an mRNA-based vaccine fifteen years earlier. At the beginning of 2020, this knowledge only had to be transferred to SARS-CoV-2. The two prize winners not only fundamentally changed our understanding of the interactions between mRNA and the immune system, but also contributed to the mRNA vaccines being developed in record time during one of the greatest threats to humanity, the Nobel Prize Committee writes in its statement. The vaccines would have saved countless people’s lives, prevented many serious COVID-19 illnesses and ensured that life would have returned to normal.



Nobel worthy: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman.

Image: AFP



However, with Katalin Karikó, the Nobel Prize Committee is also honoring a scientist who suffered many defeats, whose publications were rejected, who was unable to find a permanent position for a long time, who was demoted and who nevertheless continued because she was fascinated by the idea of ​​using mRNAs for various applications was deeply convinced to tailor it. It is also an award for persistence, luck and endurance. With the Nobel Prize, Karikó and Weissman have now received almost all of the major international prizes awarded for groundbreaking research.

The potential of mRNA was predetermined

It has long been known that tailored mRNA has enormous potential. mRNA is the genetic script of DNA and provides the building instructions for the synthesis of proteins. So why shouldn’t you be able to get the cells to produce any protein you want if you just offer them the right mRNA? mRNA also has the advantage over DNA in that it does not produce mutations because it is not incorporated into the cell nucleus. It just needs to be transported to the cell’s protein factories. On paper, everything seemed very simple and straightforward.







But: How do you produce mRNA molecules in the laboratory? How do these molecules get into the cell? These were questions that Katalin Karikó had to deal with at the beginning of her research. It later became apparent that the mRNAs produced in the test tube – called in-vitro transcribed mRNA – were notoriously unstable in the cells. The half-lives were short, as was the protein yield. Worse still, the mRNA used in the test tube triggered an immune response in the cells that would have made any use of it a health risk. Frustration spread among the scientists. Many researchers turned to other topics, but Katalin Karikó continued to search for solutions.