Economist who helped create the Plano Real, in 1994, suggests that the ceiling-breaking PEC should be worth R$ 135 billion

The Economist Persio Arida70 years, denied this Friday (Nov.25.2022) having an interest in assuming a ministry in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). called it “daydream” eventual invitation to lead the Planning portfolio, which should be recreated in 2023.

“This supposed invitation is nothing more than a daydream by some news agencies. It was widespread and the chimera ended up being taken as if it were true. The fact is that I did not receive any invitation, or any poll, to be Minister of Planning or Finance”he said in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo🇧🇷

One of the members of the transitional government, Arida justified the decision by “personal reasons” and for your “moment of life”🇧🇷 “I have no intention of holding positions in Brasilia”he added.

There is, however, a signpost for a “Tripe” in the economic area between the former president of the Central Bank and the former Minister of Education Fernando Haddad, quoted for the Farm. Pérsio Arida helped create the Plano Real and his name is well accepted by the market.

The economist projected a value of up to R$ 135 billion outside the spending ceiling in 2023. The amount differs from the R$ 198 billion estimated in the PT’s plans after the approval of the ceiling-breaking PEC.

“If there is no revision of the 2021 GDP and assuming a 2.5% GDP growth next year, we will have something close to R$ 135 billion. With a more pessimistic estimate of growth, the extract would certainly be less than R$ 135 billion”said Arida.

“It is important to point out that this extract amount is lower than the extract amounts for any of the four years of the Bolsonaro government, even excluding spending on the covid-19 pandemic”completed.