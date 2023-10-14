Of Eliana Liotta

Eliana Liotta’s Smart Tips column| Lots of fiber, vitamin A and low calories. The characteristics of the persimmon and some curiosities about its origins and Chinese medicine

The unmistakable sweetness should not prevent you from eating persimmons, the fruit of the gods according to the Greek etymology of the scientific name, Diospyros kaki. If there is a new direction among nutrition scientists, it is that of do not ban fruit even if it is sugarybecause it gives micronutrients and phytocompounds.

The calorie myth true, persimmons have a share of carbohydrates

simple more abundant than apples or pears but a large one, weighing 200 grams, provides 140 calories, almost as much as a pack of crackers. Not only that: a fruit made up of 80% water and provides a lot fiber soluble, which lowers the glycemic impact.

Diabetics The fibre, which softens in the digestive system and forms a sort of blob, slows down the absorption of glucose, so blood sugar levels remain stable, without peaks. Even diabetics are not barred from persimmons; if anything, the advice is to serve a smaller portion than the standard one (which is 150 grams), consuming it at the end of the meal.

The fibre A single fruit covers more than 15% of the requirement recommended daily fibre, which helps intestinal peristalsis (therefore prevents constipation) and promotes the health of the intestine and the community of bacteria it hosts, the microbiota.

Vitamin A Among the strong points of persimmons is the beta-carotenethe pigment that gives the orange color and is a precursor of vitamin A, useful for eyes but also to protein synthesis and formation bone. In addition, fisetin and catechins, molecules that exert protective actions against the circulatory system.

Chinese medicine We like to call the persimmon tree of peace, because it was among the few species to survive atomic bombing of Nagasaki, in August 1945. Its fruit has a long history in traditional Chinese medicine, where it is prescribed for the treatment of ischemia, high blood pressure, angina, atherosclerosis and inflammatory diseases. In Italy the harvesting period runs from September to November. * The review by Lucilla Titta, coordinator of the Smartfood program at the Ieo-European Institute of Oncology.