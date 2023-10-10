In a conversation with Moslenta, a food blogger from Iran, Romina Bagheri, who has lived in Moscow for 12 years, called Russian hospitality a little lazy.

“Russians and Iranians have a lot in common. For example, hospitality. Only Russian hospitality is a little lazy,” she said.

The Persian woman explained that a Russian who does not know the language of a foreigner will not try to understand him or communicate. Most often, the dialogue quickly ends and the person leaves.

“Iranians are not like that. They will try to the last to find a common language with a person. They will explain themselves in sign language, but they will understand each other,” Bagheri assured.

