While caution is still required in international relations, particularly with regard to the Middle East, the new developments linked to Iran’s nuclear power are nonetheless giving rise to a certain optimism. Joe Biden had promised during the election campaign that his country would return to the so-called “Common Comprehensive Plan of Action” (JCPOA or JCPOA) agreement, signed in Vienna, Austria, on July 14, 2015. An agreement initialed by the P5 + 1 countries (the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom – plus Germany) , as well as by the European Union and Iran. A framework agreement that had (and still has) the aim of controlling Iran’s nuclear program and lifting the economic sanctions that affected the country. In 2018, Donald Trump withdrew his country from the JCPOA and again imposed the “Highest level possible economic sanctions ” to Iran which, for its part – it is important to remember – has never left this agreement.

Observation round

The new American president has indeed launched a process to reinstate this agreement, but, contrary to what his electoral declarations might suggest, it is not a question of returning to the former situation. Joe Biden said it: it is a question of reviewing this agreement to include the question of ballistic missiles and the regional attitude of Iran. For the latter, this is an unacceptable condition. Especially since the assassination on January 3, 2020 in Baghdad, of the influential General Qassem Soleimani. Which probably explains this round of observation that we are currently witnessing. Washington made three gestures against Iran last week. He announced that he had accepted an invitation from the European Union to talks in Tehran’s presence to relaunch efforts to restore the agreement. In the process, was canceled a unilateral proclamation made in September 2020 by the government of Donald Trump on a return of international sanctions against Iran. Finally, more anecdotal, but necessary, in the event of direct talks, the restrictions imposed on the travel of Iranian diplomats to the UN in New York have been lightened. What thaw a little the atmosphere even if sanctions remain that Biden has still not lifted. Russia was not mistaken. She cautiously welcomed these first steps by the new American government. “No longer calling for sanctions is a good thing, (…) a positive event, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The pressure of the sanctions did not favor the realization of the agreement and led the situation to a dead end. “

In January, in an article published by the magazine Foreign Policy, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif explained: “US President Joe Biden may choose a better path by ending Trump’s failed policy of ‘maximum pressure’ and reverting to the deal abandoned by his predecessor. If it does so, Iran will also return to full implementation of our commitments under the accord s on nuclear. But if Washington instead insists on extracting concessions, then this oppor tunity will be lost. ” A lying poker game seems to be taking hold. The declarations, even the acts are multiplying, casting doubts on any possible progress. Thus, Iran began on Tuesday to restrict inspections of its nuclear program by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), failing to have obtained the lifting of US sanctions. An act condemned by London, Paris and Berlin. The day before, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had warned that his country could enrich uranium to 60% if necessary. He nevertheless added that the government “ has not abandoned its commitments and has gradually reduced some of them, which are still reversible in the event that (the other parties to the agreement) return to their responsibilities. Westerners know very well that we are not seeking (to manufacture) nuclear weapons ”.

For his part, Joe Biden blows hot and cold. “ The threat of nuclear proliferation still requires careful diplomacy and cooperation between us ”, he said last week in front of his European allies at the Munich security conference. ” That is why we have declared that we are ready to resume negotiations of the 5 + 1 group on the Iranian nuclear program ”, he added before asserting: “We also absolutely must respond to Iran’s destabilizing activities across the Middle East. “ As for General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the Central Command of the United States Army (Centcom), he revealed to seek“Fallback bases in Saudi Arabia to prevent troops deployed in the country from becoming obvious targets in the event of tensions with Iran.”

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

Suffice to say that the advances, if there are any, will be rather shortcomings. Because Tehran and Washington are looking for the best strategies in a very loose and even explosive regional and international situation. This is particularly the case in the Persian Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz, this maritime corridor located between Iran and Oman, which connects oil producers in the Middle East to markets in Asia, Europe and from North America. The sharp tensions recorded in recent years as well as the war in Yemen place the issue of Iranian-American relations in another context, that of regional domination and the antagonisms between Iran and Saudi Arabia, two countries claiming the throne if one can say.

Qatar’s comeback

If the United States wants to pursue some military disengagement from the Middle East, it absolutely must find a way to lower the tension in the Gulf and bring its allies – Saudi Arabia but also the United Arab Emirates and Israel – unless rely on confrontation, in the shadow of the American big brother, and no longer consider diplomatic language. This absolutely requires an agreement with Iran on nuclear power, as noted by Trita Parsi, vice-president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, based in Washington (see opposite). This is the reason why Joe Biden was slow to speak to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu (see page 6) and believes that his Saudi interlocutor is King Salman, and not Crown Prince Mohammed (Ben Salman, MBS). Like a little slap on the back of the neck.

It is also in this context that we can analyze the return to favor of Qatar, ostracized until recent weeks by the Saudis and other Gulf countries and now back in the Cooperation Council of Gulf (GCC). Qatar, which shares a large gas field with Iran, is now working to defuse tensions in the region by pushing for a return to the Iran nuclear deal, as the foreign minister recently unveiled , Sheikh Mohammed Ben Abderrahmane Al Thani. He also spoke with the United States Special Representative for Iran, Robert Malley, and the United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan. The ubiquitous General McKenzie thus said that Qatar’s geographic location may help for mediation efforts between Iran and the United States. A position that Qatar can occupy all the more easily since the Europeans are not really popular with the Iranian authorities, accused of having done nothing really to counter American sanctions.