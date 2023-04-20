Persian Gulf | Iran’s navy claims to have forced a US submarine to surface

The submarine changed its course in the Persian Gulf after being warned, a navy commander claimed on Iranian state television.

Iran’s Navy forced US submarine to surface in Strait of Hormuz, claimed Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani on Iranian state television on Thursday.

“The US submarine approached in dives, but the Iranian submarine Fateh spotted it and forced it to the surface after it entered the strait,” Irani claimed.

“A US submarine also penetrated our territorial waters, but corrected its course after a warning.”

of the United States the Navy said last week it had sent the nuclear submarine USS Florida to the Middle East to support the Fifth Fleet operating out of Bahrain.

It is not certain whether the submarine mentioned by Iran is the USS Florida. The USS Florida is an Ohio-class attack submarine that can be armed with up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The USS Florida was launched in 1981. Originally, the Ohio-class submarines were designed as strategic nuclear missile boats, but later the ships of the class were converted to attack submarines.