Guamuchil.- Sixth time lucky for persevering who gets his first win in the Municipal League of Mom-Fut Cup Vago Stylein its Isabel Leal Quiroa edition.

Perseverantes takes advantage of the bad moment of Poderosas-Beba Osuna-Dija Gas Station and capitalizes on it winning 3-0, thanks to records from Diana Valenzuela, Isidora López and Beatriz Rosales. With this demonstration, Perseverantes reaches six points but without being able to leave the penultimate step of the table. For Poderosas, it sinks into the basement, it represents her sixth disaster.

On the other hand, Malcriadas-Soy Iguano achieved its third victory of the season beating Guerreras -Mis Aventuras y Más 1-0, thanks to an own goal by Karina Cuadras that moved the nets of her own frame on an unfortunate night. Malcriadas now has 10 points, one more than her victims.

In a duel at the top, Rebeldes-Magical Machine Shop-Romeo Gelinec is left alone in the lead after doubling Paulinas, FC in a series of penalties after the agonizing thread tie in normal times.

In another close match, Gladiadoras del Deportivo Tultita-El Atunazo-Maquinaria del Ing. Marín Félix tied 0-0 against the brave team of Atléticas-El Buen Té-Betesda. After the tie in the normal periods, the representative of Tultita takes the extra point by winning in the series of penalties. Gladiators now has 11 points as does Athletics. This circuit, like all local tournaments, will have a well-deserved rest due to the Easter holidays, players and organizers agreed.