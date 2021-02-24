After exceeding the tense expectation of the landing, NASA’s Perseverance rover began sending material from the red planet. The big news came on Saturday, since the microphones connected to the rover captured an unprecedented audio recording.

The US space agency released the first audio from Mars on Monday, a slight sound of wind captured by the Perseverance exploration vehicle, as well as a video of that device’s arrival on the red planet.

But the first one minute version, was contaminated by impurities in the environment. So NASA leaked out some couplings and distortions to deliver a clean and clear version.

“Imagine sitting on the surface of Mars and listening to your surroundings. In 10 seconds there was a real wind gust on the surface of Mars, caught on the microphone and sent back to us here on Earth, “said Dave Gruel, NASA’s principal engineer for Perseverance’s camera and microphone systems, during a press conference.

First surface view of Jezero crater taken by the Perseverance rover.

Engineers equipped the rover with two microphones. The one for the descent and entry chamber (EDL) was intended to record landing sounds. And while it failed to capture any audio on Thursday, it survived the descent so it was able to record future sounds on the Martian surface.

The other device was designed to listen to the sounds of the rover, its SuperCam laser instrument, striking the rocks and soil of Mars.

Putting a microphone on the SuperCam gives the rover and the scientists analyzing its data another “sense” with which to probe the Martian rock. The laser should make a pop when it vaporizes the rust red rock.

First image sent by the rover. REUTERS

According to Gruel, both microphones will continue to collect audio for the remainder of Perseverance’s mission.

The rover is set to spend the next two years tracking the Jezero crater river delta for signs of ancient alien life, and should collect its first rock samples if all goes according to plan.

For her part, Jessica Samuels, head of the Perseverance mission on the Martian surface, said that a flight of the small helicopter transporting the vehicle, called Ingenuity.

Photos of the descent of Perseverance. REUTERS

But he clarified that “the team is still studying” that mission. “We have not yet decided on a place” to do it, he added.

With Ingenuity, the first flight will be attempted on another planet, although for this it will have to deal with an atmosphere that has 1% the density of Earth.

The red wind

The Insight mission was the first to record audio of the Martian wind.

NASA’s InSight mission set foot on Mars on November 26, 2018 and within days of its arrival, its sensors have been able to capture the vibrations caused by the wind and showed for the first time what gusts of Martian wind “sounded”.

As the InSight is a fixed module, the reception it achieved was not entirely clear, when compared to the audio of the Perseverance, which has greater mobility and a technology conditioned for these records.

Those recorded winds had a force of between 16 and 24 kilometers per hour, in a direction from northwest to southeast. A historical audio file that reveals a type of sound never recorded to date.

It was the first time that the sound of the wind was recorded on Mars and although it does not sound very different from how it can happen in certain places on Earth, it is very striking.

SL