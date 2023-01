NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took a selfie with several of the 10 sample tubes it left in a repository it is creating in an area of ​​Jezero crater. The image was taken by the Watson (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) camera at the end of the robotic arm, on January 20, the 682nd Martian day, or Sol, of the mission.



Newspaper La Jornada

Thursday, January 26, 2023, p. 2a



