The Perseverance rover rode the surface of Mars for the first time. The corresponding publication was posted in Twitter United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

“Our first trip went incredibly well. (…) You can see the wheel tracks that we left on Mars. I don’t think I have ever been so happy to see wheel tracks, but I have seen a lot of them, ”said Anais Zarifyan, an employee of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

It is noted that the total travel time of the robot was 33 minutes. During this time, he covered 6.5 meters: 4 meters forward and another 2.5 after turning 150 degrees. So scientists tested the equipment of the rover for the subsequent calibration of its systems. According to NASA, the robot responded excellently to the teams of the creators.

On February 22, NASA showed a video of the Perseverance rover landing on Mars. The successful landing of the rover on the Red Planet took place on the night of February 19.