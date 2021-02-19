After successfully landing on the surface of Mars on Thursday, NASA’s Perseverance robot shared color images of the red planet on Friday. Scientists have described the mission as the most ambitious of the nearly 20 that the United States has sent there.

Perseverance, the American NASA robot, gave the terrestrial world an image never seen before: what the red planet looks like when landing. “The moment my team dreamed of for years is now a reality. Dare with great things ”, says the tweet that was published in the official account created for the robot.

While the first images that the rover sent Thursday night were flashes in black and white, the images this Friday were in color, which excited the entire NASA team to show the characteristic red color of the Martian surface . “An open horizon, with much to explore. I can’t wait to get going,” was posted on Perseverance’s Twitter account.

The rover has also shared some postcards of its landing site. “I love rocks. Look at these next to my wheel. Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? I can’t wait to find out,” the robot jokes.

You will not have to wait long. Indeed, in addition to bringing unpublished photos, Perseverance is designed to extract from Martian rocks the first samples of this type that humanity has collected on another planet. Thus, scientists hope to find biosignatures embedded in ancient sediment samples.

An unprecedented euphoria on Twitter for such a mission

The landing of Perserverance unleashed an unprecedented fever in the Twitter sphere as well, according to data collected on Friday by Internet surveillance platform Visibrain. In the last 24 hours, “more than 1.5 million messages have been published on Twitter on the subject,” Visibrain told the AFP agency, which counted 53 tweets per second related to the space feat and during the five hours after the event. landing.

In addition, the shared images were also “stimulating” for the NASA team. Accessing this perspective was only possible thanks to a camera that captured the ship’s descent stage, something that could not be done in previous missions. “This high resolution image is part of a video,” NASA said on its website.

In search of evidence of ancient life on Mars

In another photo you can see small traces of dust rising from the Martian surface, stirred by the robot’s engines when landing and while the rover is only 1.8 meters from the surface. “If you look down into the little circle, this was our final landing point,” said Aaron Stehura, deputy director of the entry, descent and landing phase. “You can see that it is near the delta of the river that we have talked about,” he added.

“The beauty of flight!” HiRISE, the camera that captured the moment of landing, commented. © NASA

Perseverance landed about 2 kilometers from the Jezero Crater river delta, which housed a lake 3.9 billion years ago. The rover will spend the next two years investigating the crater and delta for evidence of ancient life that may have existed when Mars was a more habitable place.

Perseverance is the most advanced astrobiology laboratory ever sent to another world. It sailed through space for nearly seven months, covering 472 million kilometers before traversing the Martian atmosphere at 19,000 kilometers per hour.

With AFP and Reuters