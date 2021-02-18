Historic day for space missions. After a journey of 500 million kilometers, NASA’s Perseverance rover is already on the surface of Mars. After almost half a year of travel to the red planet, the space robot is ready to search for evidence of previous life.

Completed the vital phase of landing on the Martian surface. Perseverance will travel the surface of the Jezero crater with one primary objective: to locate very peculiar rocks that may have been degraded by the water that existed many millions of years ago on the surface of Mars.

This task is fundamental, since its study will allow us to discover whether or not there is microscopic life on the neighboring planet in the form of fossils. To do this, Perseverance will take the samples so that in future missions to Mars, other ships can bring these fragments back.

In addition, it incorporates an instrument that technology made in Spain to analyze the atmosphere and also capable of oxygen. An important step, since if the presence of this gas is detected on the neighboring planet, it will allow astronauts to use it who, in the not too distant future, can travel to Mars and also use it as fuel to return from the mission.

In this way the ‘Perseverance’ will test a technology to extract oxygen from the Martian atmosphere, which is 96% carbon dioxide.

Ingenuity, the helicopter



On this mission, Perseverance will not be alone on Mars. The Mars 2020 mission tells of another device that will make its first tests in the sky of the red planet. Together with the American rover, Ingenuity arrives with the mission to test the first powered flight on the Martian surface.

For 30 days, which will begin sometime in the spring of this year 2021, experiments will be carried out with this helicopter. For the first flight the aircraft will only rise a few feet off the ground, float for about 30 seconds and land again

Three out of three



With the landing of Perseverance, the Mars departure operation is closed. A race that started last week with the successful mission of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose probe is already in orbit.

Another of the Perseverance images released by NASA.

The mission is designed to reveal the secrets of the Martian climate, although the UAE hopes it will serve as “inspiration and hope” for the country’s next generations.

The next day it was China’s turn with Tianwen-1. The first step in a complicated mission for the Asian giant. If all goes according to plan, in May this year the spacecraft will attempt to land on the surface of Mars.