In the short term, the price of the metal is overheated, but in the long term it is likely to become more expensive. An opportunity for investors with stamina. By Emmeran Eder, Euro am Sonntag

The bull market in industrial metals also pulled nickel up. Since April the price has climbed from $ 11,000 to a good $ 15,000 per ton. The recovery in China in particular contributed to this. In addition, the weak dollar has made industrial metals cheaper, from which nickel has also benefited. After China, the economy is now also improving in Europe, which increases the demand for the metal.

Most recently, the political crisis with Russia pushed the nickel price up even further because of Alexei Navalny. After all, the Russian company Norilsk Nickel is one of the world’s largest promoters of the metal. Speculators are betting that there could be delivery problems due to sanctions. “The Ukraine crisis has shown that these concerns are unfounded,” says Daniel Briesemann, raw materials analyst at Commerzbank, believing these fears to be exaggerated. Especially since Indonesia and the Philippines have now overtaken Russia in terms of global importance in terms of mining the metal from mines, and China and Indonesia in terms of processed nickel.

Apart from the good market sentiment and the positive chart technique, there is currently little fundamental evidence for higher nickel prices. The stocks on the London Commodities Exchange have been consistently high for several months at 140,000 tons. Unlike the end of 2019, a supply deficit is no longer expected, but a surplus, as the stainless steel industry, which absorbs around two thirds of global supply, has collapsed due to Corona.

In the short term, there should be a slight correction in the commodity. Investors should then use these to build positions. The medium and long term prospects for nickel are excellent. With the rapid growth of electric vehicles, which many governments are promoting, more and larger batteries are also needed. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects an annual increase in electric vehicles of 30 percent by 2030.

Electric batteries require nickel

According to the IEA, lithium-ion batteries are likely to dominate the segment this decade. The so-called NMC technology is leading with them. The batteries based on this technology are composed of nickel, manganese and cobalt, with more than half of the nickel being used.

The demand for this metal is therefore likely to increase sharply in the next few years, and with the triumph of the electric car, so will the price of nickel. Investors who are willing to take risks can bet on this with an ETC (ISIN: DE 000 A0K RJ4 4) from Wisdomtree.