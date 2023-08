pictures

Light trails from the Perseid meteor shower clearly visible in the skies of the Balkans. People hoping to catch a glimpse of the event camped out on the Croatian island of Lastovo in the Adriatic Sea. According to NASA, the Perseid meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle’s debris trail, causing particles left by the comet to interact with the atmosphere.



