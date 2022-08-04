The month of August is known for being the time when one of the astronomical shows of the year takes place. The Perseid meteor shower is repeated every year and receives the popular name of ‘Tears of San Lorenzo’ due to the proximity of this wonderful phenomenon to August 10, the day of the festivity. It is a meteor shower, better known as shooting stars.

The Perseids are one of the most anticipated phenomena that the sky offers during the summer. If the optimal conditions are met, you will be able to observe a shower of stars during several nights of the month of August. Specifically, this shower of shooting stars occurs every year around August 12. This astronomical phenomenon happens when the earth is in an area of ​​its orbit where it comes into contact with a large accumulation of fragments of comets and asteroids. When these elements enter the atmosphere they fall and produce the characteristic light of a shooting star.

What time can you see the Perseids



In 2022, the tears known as San Lorenzo have been seen from July 14 to August 24. But it will be during the weekend of August 11-13 when the Perseids will experience the most activity. As it happens during the summer nights in the Northern Hemisphere, it is also one of the most successful astronomical phenomena among fans.

According to NASA, the ideal time to see the Perseids in the Northern Hemisphere is during the hours before dawn, although they can also be seen at dusk, starting at 10 p.m. The best day to observe them is the night of August 12-13, when up to 150 shooting stars are expected in an hour.

This year it will be more difficult to appreciate the shooting stars because during the most intense days the moon will be in full moon phase. To better appreciate them, get away from the city and noise pollution and enjoy this spectacular phenomenon.