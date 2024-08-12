The Perseid meteor shower is racing past our Earth these days – as it does every year around this time. They were already visible yesterday, but there is also a good chance of spotting shooting stars in the night from Monday to Tuesday. Tonight you even have the best chance of seeing them, but in general shooting stars are also visible in the days after. Moreover, the weather conditions are favorable.

