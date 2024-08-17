Venezuelan citizen carries copy of country’s Constitution in protest in Caracas. | Photo: Miguel Gutierrez/ EFE

The National College of Journalists of Venezuela (CNP) denounced this Friday (16) an increase in cases of persecution against the press in the country after the presidential elections of July 28, which according to the electoral authorities were won by the current president, Nicolás Maduro – a result rejected by the opposition and part of the international community.

“With great alarm, the national board of the National College of Journalists raises its voice of protest against the increasing repression against the press and our colleagues that began on July 29,” the association said on the social network X.

The CNP said that in recent weeks, a “brutal and systematic escalation of repression” has been unleashed against the journalistic class and any citizen who “dares to disagree with the official narrative about the election results”.

“Since the post-election protests, there have been 88 cases of violations of freedom of expression, from arrests of citizens, journalists, media workers, expulsion of journalists and blockades of press outlets, further accentuating censorship,” he added.

On August 7, the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP) reported that four journalists had been charged in Venezuela with the crime of “terrorism” after being arrested during protests against the official results of the presidential elections.

The union warned of the “illegal and arbitrary use of anti-terrorism laws (…), especially against journalists and photojournalists detained during post-election protests”.

On August 14, the Inter American Press Association (IAPA) condemned the increase in arbitrary arrests, censorship and blockades against the press in Venezuela.

According to the Venezuelan government, more than 2,400 people were arrested in the context of the protests that took place after the July 28 elections, in which, according to the Attorney General’s Office, 25 deaths were recorded.

