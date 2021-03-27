P.Olen’s story is not exactly lacking in dramatic moments, but rarely does one see such a good, factual and yet exciting historical documentary in the TVP, the public broadcaster from Warsaw. This week “Polmission – The Secret of Passports” was broadcast there. “Polmission” stands for the Polish embassy in Bern, one of the few remaining representations of the occupied country in Europe, which was largely dominated by the Wehrmacht, during World War II. The documents in question are genuine blank passports of Latin American countries that were made available by their diplomats in Switzerland. The control center of the action was the Polish representation. Their diplomats helped the Polish government-in-exile in London and forged their passports with their own hands.

This rescue operation in favor of European Jews, one of the largest in those years, has only gradually become known in the last two years, when Jakub Kumoch, the Polish ambassador in Bern at the time, came across relevant documents. The breakthrough came when Switzerland opened its archives to today’s diplomats and police files were also viewed. This is what the film’s producer, Robert Kaczmarek, who recently became chairman of the Polish State Institute for Cinematic Arts (PISF), told the story. In 1943, the Bern police chief warned the Poles, who were stateless in a certain political sense, that something like this “should not happen from the soil of Switzerland, and moreover from people who claimed our asylum protection”. In the same year, Poland’s ambassador, Aleksander Lados, the head of the forgers, and the Swiss Foreign Minister Marcel Pilet-Golaz engaged in a debate about whether “real” passports filled out by someone else could be called forgery.

The diplomats couldn’t be stopped. They invented the passport procedure in order to smuggle people out of Soviet-occupied eastern Poland. Later, through Jewish activists, more and more calls for help were received from Jews from various European countries. The filmmakers working with director Jacek Papis succeeded in getting Holocaust survivors and children of survivors who were saved thanks to the “Paraguay Passports” in front of the camera. The writer Uri Orlev tells what happened when he and his relatives were given the new passports in the Warsaw ghetto: They were put on a train that drove unmolested across Germany – all the way to Bergen-Belsen. Here, as Stephanie Billib from the memorial confirms, Jews were interned separately under better conditions so that they could be exchanged for interned Germans.

Impressive recordings from contemporary witnesses

Another witness is Hanna Pick-Goslar, a dignified, carefully made-up old lady who was a friend of Anne Frank when she was a child. Like this she came to Bergen-Belsen, but on the other side of a barbed wire shed. The last thing she could do was collect food and throw it over to the friend. Then they parted ways: Anne Frank died in the camp, Ms. Pick-Goslar speaks to us in the film today.

Here and there the filmmakers interspersed rarely seen footage, for example of the “March of the Rabbis”, with which around four hundred clergymen in Washington in 1943 demanded that the Holocaust be put to an end – for example by bombing the railway lines. Menno Kalmann, son of someone who was saved thanks to “Paraguay”, is upset: “How often have the Allies bombed Dresden! And why not the train tracks? Why? ”The film says that the Allies found a contradiction between such an operation and their main war aims. Scenes of the deportation of the Jews from the Netherlands, apparently carried out with kid gloves, can also be seen – a stark contrast to the genocidal misery in the ghettos in Eastern Europe.

“The passport is the most precious part of a person,” wrote Bertolt Brecht in 1941; a passport is recognized everywhere, not necessarily a person. Around 3500 holders of the Ladoss Group’s passports and of them around 700 actually rescued are now known by name and on the website http://passportsforlife.pl/ listed, the others are still being sought. In addition, according to “Polmission”, around 7,000 Jews survived in Switzerland because Lados had issued them Polish passports. Poland and, as of this year, Ukraine have set up memorial days in honor of the saviors of Jews. In Berlin, the German Resistance Memorial Center is showing a permanent exhibition on rescuers of Jews in Europe.