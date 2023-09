How did you feel about the content of this article?

Marcellinus Obioma Okide was kidnapped on Sunday (17), while traveling back to his parish, in southern Nigeria | Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/ACN

The Christian organization Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) reported that another priest was kidnapped in Nigeria. Marcellinus Obioma Okide was kidnapped on Sunday (17), when he was traveling back to his parish, Santa Maria Amofia-Agu Affa, and the vehicle he was in was intercepted on a road in the region. Six other people who were with him were also kidnapped.

The diocese of Enugu, located in southern Nigeria and to which the priest is linked, issued a call to prayer for Okide to be released, ACN reported.

“Aid to the Church in Need renews, in the face of yet another attack on the Nigerian clergy, its appeal to the police forces to intensify their efforts to return Dom Okide to his community and to bring those responsible to justice as quickly as possible. And protect Christian communities that are increasingly victims of ferocious criminal actions,” ACN said in a statement on Facebook.

In recent years, Nigeria has experienced a wave of persecution against Christians, carried out by fundamentalist and criminal groups. Last week, gang members set fire to a church in the town of Fadam Kamantan, southern Kaduna state, and murdered seminarian Na’Aman Stephen Danlami, 25, who burned to death at the scene.

Another case happened in Jos East County, where a pastor and two members of his church were kidnapped by a group of armed men.

Religious leader Usman Umaru, from the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), was kidnapped by criminals inside his own home after a raid.