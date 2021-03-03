Thirty years passed from the brutal beating Rodney King by the Los Angeles police on March 3, 1991, after being arrested. One, two, three … four white officers, striking a man on the ground who could not defend himself and offered no resistance. Scenes that lit the fuse of one of the largest demonstrations against racism and a wave of violence that left more than fifty people dead. Decades later, the cases they keep repeating.

King, 25-year-old African American in 1991, worked as a taxi driver and was chased down the highway by the police at very high speed, but he refused to stop despite requests from officers. The reason: I was in conditional freedom for theft.

After driving for several minutes escaping the police, King stopped in the Lake View Terrace district. Four LAPD (Los Angeles police) officers fell on him, giving him 56 brutal blows despite King offering no resistance. All done it was recorded by a witness who was able to film it from the balcony of his house and gave the images to a local news station.

This filming became one of the first videos to reflect these forms of abuse that were already common.

Past and future

Rodney King was found guilty of robbing a Monterey Park store in November 1989. During the robbery, he struck the store owner with a bat. They sentenced him to two years in prison.

By March 1991, at the time of his arrest and brutal beating, King was on probation and working as a taxi driver. He had already had a history of driving at high speeds and under the influence of alcohol and drugs. That March 3, 1991, he was intercepted by the Los Angeles police who forced him to stop for driving outside the established speed limits. King refused, ran multiple traffic lights and stop signs.

When he finally stopped his taxi, four police officers shot him down, pinned him down and beat him with their batons, despite the fact that he was already handcuffed and offered no resistance.

Hits. The image that went around the world, with King lying on the floor. / AP

Rodney King finally drowned in his swimming pool on June 17, 2012. Coroners determined that there was no third party involvement in his death. Before dying he had used marijuana, alcohol, phencyclidine and cocaine.

The reactions

The entire world could see the violent and racist actions of the Los Angeles police when King’s arrest occurred, thanks to the recording of the witness. Thirty years later, activists continue to denounce police brutality and that the Los Angeles Police Department it continues to be “corrupt and violent.”

The event led to uprisings by activists demanding a restructuring of LAPD and end the police slaughter of civilians, discriminatory arrests and traffic stops, as well as harassment and surveillance of Black and Latino residents. Added to all this are the militarized responses to Afro-American citizen protests.

Rodney King in 1991 after the beating he received. On the right, the video image that traveled the world.

The fight is currently focused on defunding the police and dismantling unions that frustrate accountability. According to activists in the fight, previous reforms have been able to modify few things to curb the impudence of the police department and seek a radical change.

Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter LA (Black Lives Matter, Los Angeles) told The Guardian: “LAPD continues to be corrupt, violent and brutal… Since Rodney King, LAPD has gotten more skilled. Very little has changed, other than that they have improved in public relations. “

For Abdullah, there is a solution reimagining “public safety, disinvesting the police and freeing up those dollars to invest in the things that really make communities safe.”

Today and as early as last year, calls to withdraw LAPD funding gained momentum thanks to protests over the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, both African-American citizens killed in 2020 at the hands of the police.

Judgment and corruption

The images captured of the brutal arrest of Rodney King, which were broadcast by a large number of newscasts, did not in themselves cause mass uprisings. But in April 1992, an almost entirely white jury acquitted the cops, and anger over the racism and brutal practices of the Los Angeles police quickly set in. The balance of the uprisings was more than 60 deaths, and the destruction and damage of more than 1000 buildings.

Jody David Armor, a law professor at the University of Southern California and an expert on police brutality, reminded The Guardian: “People expected the criminal justice system to keep his promise to toast egalitarian justice. The riots erupted only when that promise of justice seemed so flagrantly mocked by the jury. “

But three decades after the fact, the reforms in the police are still not having the expected effectiveness.

Recent data shows that LAPD detains and searches black residents at significantly higher rates than white residents.

In turn, the police department was found to violate its own rules in 2020 when it used repressive force against black protesters. Also last year, LAPD had to publicly apologize after some of its officers allegedly posted an offensive meme mocking George Floyd, who died of suffocation during his arrest in May 2020, allegedly for wanting to buy food with a fake $ 20 bill.

