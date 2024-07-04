He contempt of the officialism by legality go back to to show offnow in the persecution of Rodrigo de la Peza, Ninth District Judge for Administrative Matters, promoted for him Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

The fault, error or crime that the person may have committed pursued was order to the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation appoint the two missing judges for complete the seven that must have because has been operating with five and to qualify a presidential electionas you will have to do with that of Claudia Sheinbaum, six are required.

The day before yesterday, the next president and yesterday the current one They applauded the vicious idea of ​​subjecting the judge still impeachment (which could result in administrative and/or criminal sanctions).

The threat left from the Courtwho accuses him of invading his exclusive powersand on top of that, demand impeachment proceedings are instituted against him.

Lynching was added the Head of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde:

“We will request his impeachment for violate the Constitution; it is evident that he acts on orders…”.

Claudia Sheinbaum He defined him as “a judge who had previously acted against decisions of the Legislative Branch, that is, a judge who acts politically. An amparo judge, a Circuit judge (sic: he is from the District), should not have the right to give an opinion on the electoral issue. It is outside the Constitution.”

AMLO gave the finishing blow:

“Yes, of course, because it is a violation of the Constitutionthat is, it is not his responsibility (…). They are at the service of factional interests and a judge cannot act in that way, he cannot put personal interest, group interest, first. He must always put the general interest first, the interest of the people, of the nation.”

The Constitution will fit or not in that of “Don’t tell me that the law is the law.”?

They overlook the fact that this is a precautionary measure, which can be combated without cruelty or hysteria.

What De la Peza decided has nothing to do with the elections, but rather with public administration, in this case the lack of members of the Plenary of the Court.

Do they not know that amparo claims are human rights trials? This is just beginning and there are ordinary remedies such as filing a complaint against a provisional measure and even a definitive one.

In both scenarios, a Collegiate Court (hierarchically superior to Judge De la Peza) may intervene and revoke his decision.

That Sheinbaum and López Obrador ignore that there are much more logical and proximate legal procedures (or less extreme and remote) can be understood because they did not study Law.

What is incomprehensible is that the Electoral Court and the lawyer Luisa María Alcalde are encouraging an unimaginable impeachment.

They should know that before ruining De la Peza’s life, Congress would have to process more than 100 pending impeachment requests, and that it would also have to do so by precedence, that is, in the order in which they were processed…

[email protected]

@CarlosMarin_soy

More from the same author:

Is the victim Piña the victimizer today?

A reform founded on lies

Monologues with a closing blow

#Persecution #prison #hobby