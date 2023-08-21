Genoa – Attacks e rob his ex girlfriend which he had been stalking for weeks. Police arrested a 23-year-old boy and charged him with stalking. It happened yesterday afternoon in via Teresa Durazzo Pallavicinthe. Police officers were called by a shopkeeper where the girl had taken refuge chased by the man.

The police officers immediately began searching the area and then separated, one going to the girl’s house and the other to that of her ex-boyfriend. As they went, a report came of a young man who had fallen from a balcony and then escaped by bus.

The agents, after discovering that the apartment in question was the home of the attacker, they chased and blocked the public transport on which he was traveling, thus putting an end to his escape. The boy, who still had his ex-girlfriend’s bag and cell phone, admitted that he was running away to avoid being arrested.