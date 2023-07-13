A survey carried out by the Costa Rican consultancy CID Gallup and commissioned by the Nicaraguan newspaper Confidencial found that the Catholic Church, persecuted by the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega, is the institution considered most trustworthy by the population of Nicaragua.

Of those interviewed, 48% stated that the institution they trust most is the Church. With the same percentage, the president of the Foundation for Freedom of Nicaragua and former presidential candidate Félix Maradiaga appeared as the most respected personality in the country in the poll, carried out in Nicaragua between June 14 and 20 and which heard 823 people throughout the country.

On the other hand, the government of Daniel Ortega had 61% disapproval in the poll; 70% of citizens surveyed felt that Nicaragua is on the wrong track and 42% said they believe their family’s situation will get worse in the next 12 months.

Among the personalities with the most unfavorable opinion among the country’s population, Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, appeared in the first two positions, disapproved by 54% and 49% of those interviewed, respectively.

The Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), Ortega’s party, had just 13% support in the poll, the lowest level in the last two decades, according to Confidencial.

“A large part of the Nicaraguan population is Catholic and, therefore, does not see with good eyes what is happening, the persecution of the Church. There is also recognition of evangelical churches and that means that somehow, if we look at another question in the survey, the religious sector is the one with the most credibility”, pointed out political scientist José Antonio Peraza, in an interview with Confidencial.

In the survey, 79% rejected the sentence imposed on Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced to more than 26 years in prison by the Sandinista dictatorship in February for “treason to the homeland”.

Nicaragua has intensified since last year the persecution of the Catholic Church, with arrests and expulsions of religious from the country, appropriation of assets, freezing of accounts and banning of activities. Dictator Daniel Ortega accuses the Church of trying to overthrow him, for having supported and welcomed demonstrators in the 2018 pro-democracy protests.