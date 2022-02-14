The Valentine’s Day of this 2022 is not only the day of lovers, but also of the AlphaTauri AT03. The Formula 1 car from Faenza was unveiled in the early afternoon today by the team based in Romagna and which, again this year, will be driven by Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

However, AlphaTauri didn’t just introduce the new machine. One of the novelties of 2022 is the new role assumed by Marco Perrone who, from this season, becomes the team manager of the team headed by Franz Tost.

Perrone, an engineer already in AlphaTauri since 2008, when the team was called Toro Rosso, has had various roles during his experience in Faenza. Among these also “Head of Strategy”, the head of the strategies in the race. A delicate role, which he will now have to supervise as a team manager along with other aspects of the race weekends and beyond.

But who is Marco Perrone? Let’s find out in this interview that the engineer released to the official AlphaTauri website in conjunction with the presentation of Gasly and Tsunoda’s AT03.

We all know you as an engineer, as Head of Strategy: what prompted you to take on this new and challenging role as Team Manager?

“The short answer is because I love this team: that’s the main reason. It gave me great possibilities. I started working here in 2008, right after university, as a mechanical engineer in R&D. After that, year after year, the team has given me a lot of opportunities. It is a great challenge to be able to help the team with what is a complicated set of tasks. But I would say there are also a lot of opportunities to show how good we can be in different areas, such as preparation for the car and pit stops, for example. Also, part of the image of the team comes from our preparation and discipline. Therefore, I think it’s a very important role and that’s why I thought taking it on was a great opportunity. “

During the races, will you still be involved in strategic decisions?

At the pit wall there has always been a great team effort and we shared the decisions. Therefore, I think I will still be involved in strategic activities. Having this strategic background can be useful in understanding the sporting regulations and also allows you to see how the situation evolves and pass this information to the garage. So, I think it’s an advantage. Of course, I have a lot to learn from garage activities, but that’s part of the game and I’m used to it.

Did you already know all the sporting regulations due to your role in the strategy or did you have to study the huge book?

The devil is in the details. A lot of details that I didn’t have to take into much consideration in my previous role but are now of fundamental importance, so I would say that past experience has helped me to have a solid understanding of the sporting regulations, but there are a lot of other points that require further study.

Travel, logistics and race weekends will still be affected by the pandemic protocols this year. If someone has a problem, he tends to turn to the Team Manager. You will have to think of a lot more people now.

It is true. The situation, to be honest, is complicated. Obviously, we needed to adapt – and in fact we are still doing it – and we know that probably, in a couple of months, we will have to readjust again to what is the Covid scenario, which evolves very quickly. This presents many challenges but, at the same time, it has opened our eyes to some topics that we have never thought about in the past. Therefore, there have been some positive aspects to this situation, I think it has helped us to learn some useful lessons that we can treasure for the future.

We are about to tackle the longest season ever, with more races condensed into a shorter time frame than last year, with Thursday no longer officially part of the race weekend. How will this affect the teams?

I think it will take us some time to clearly understand the effect of the new sporting and technical regulations, and then adapt our workload accordingly. We will start the season by working the same way as last year. So, the team will arrive on track with the same timing as in 2021, but we will certainly have to evaluate how much time we will spend on track. Sporting directors of all teams are still discussing the details of the format, but a series of new sporting rules will be announced shortly with all these changes.

One of your duties as a Team Manager is to supervise pit stops. An action that lasts only a couple of seconds, but which involves hours of training, and which is affected by the changes in the technical regulations. How did you prepare?

The wheels have gone from 13 to 18 inches in diameter and the area around the wheels has also changed, with the introduction of covers. This prompted us to look for the best way to deal with this new scenario. For example, the wheels are heavier: the front by about two kilos and the rear by four. We have looked at how best to deal with this change and have made changes to our pit stop team accordingly. It’s a challenge, but all the kids are very motivated. They are training hard in the gym with a special program, specially set up for dealing with pit stops.

Will you have a different relationship with the pilots in your new role? You will need to see them as people, rather than elements of a strategic plan.

In fact, I’ve always had an intense human relationship with drivers even in my previous role, because each driver requires a slightly different approach to racing strategy, as there are differences in their characters and respective driving styles. On paper, the pilot is not part of the strategy equation, but in reality he is. So, we’ve always had a great relationship, although in my new role, we’ll be discussing different topics and tasks.