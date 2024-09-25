In this Opening 2024 the Liga MX Rule 20/11 is back, where they seek to give minutes to players from the youth teams to help the growth of the Mexican soccer. But on this occasion two clubs have been seen to be somewhat slow in adding minutes for their elements and they are America and Tolucaa situation that has generated criticism of the actions of the coaches.

One of the main critics has been Enrique “El Perro” Bermúdez, who attacked André Jardine and Renato Paiva, reminding them that they must comply with the rules, and also saying that neither of them is looking out for the good of Mexican soccer, only their own pockets.

It was through his X account -formerly Twitter- where the former TUDN communicator launched his criticism of the two clubs, “It is incredible that Jardine from Club América and Paiva from Toluca oppose the Rule of Minorsit is clear that They don’t give a damn about Mexican soccer and only think about their wallets“How do you see it?” he wrote.

This is how Perro Bermúdez expressed himself about this case | Photo: Capture

These statements come to the topic after the Liga MX shared the records of the minutes of each of the 18 teams in this Apertura 2024 where América is located in the bottom group with only 477 minutes given to minors and Toluca with 356. Although curiously there are other teams that have fewer minutes such as Tigres with 320 and Cruz Azul only with 310.

Although his comments were not only an attack on the coaches, but also on the managers, to whom he recommends not making the rule mandatory, since the way forward is to reduce the number of foreigners. “The other side of the coin, It is incredible that managers want to impose the youth rule on coaches..when they should reduce the number of foreigners, quality and not quantity, and invest in better trainers!! How do you see it?

Currently in this Apertura 2024 there are only 4 teams that have fulfilled the necessary minutes, they are Pachuca, Santos, Necaxa and Chivas.