Mexico City.- A big hit! Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna, better known as “El Perro”, said goodbye to Televisa, 47 years after his debut on the television network.

“1977 was a very special year… the beginning of my long journey at Televisa, a company that I have always carried in my heart and that I still hold in my heart. I want to thank my bosses, colleagues and you, the viewers and listeners, who have always encouraged me,” said the narrator.

Between 2014 and 2018, Bermúdez left Televisa to work for the American network Univision Sportsbut later returned to Televisa, his home and where he established a mark with his voice and his particular style of narrating football, immortalized with phrases such as “fans who live the intensity of football” and “where spiders weave their nest.”

Bermúdez has covered 12 World CupsIn fact, in Qatar there was a whole advertising campaign to announce that this would be his last World Cup as a narrator, although many believed that this was his farewell.

That farewell came today, September 13, with the announcement in which even the “Dog” alluded to his detractors.

“And to those who with their blows and lack of affection pushed me to be better day by day… the cycles end in 2024, but the doors open to continue this beautiful path called life. Thank you to Univision, TUDN USA and TUDN Mexico for being part of my journey. “Wearing these colors was something wonderful and I will never forget it… we are muleteers and we walk on the road, long live the intensity of soccer! We continue to see each other,” he said. The “Dog” even He is known for being the voice for Latin America of the popular video game FIFAfrom EA Sports, between 2006 and 2012, in which he teamed up with Ricardo Peláez.

Bermúdez’s former colleagues recognized his career.

“I send you a fraternal hug, from brother cabibeno! May life continue to give you more!”, replied Javier Alarcón. “Success in what comes next my brother! And thank you very much for your friendship and for so much learning!!! the best in history!!!!”, Jorge Pietrasanta posted.