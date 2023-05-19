In the current market context “the big news is the return of interest rates to a positive level and inflation, something we haven’t seen in years.” To explain it is Saverio Perissinotto, managing director of Eurizon and vice president of Assogestioni on the occasion of Savings Fair at MiCo in Milan. The group company Intesa Sanpaolo in fact organized the conference entitled ‘Geopolitical tensions, inflation, monetary policies: which investment strategies for the future’. “In this context Eurizon he looks very carefully at the entire fixed income sector, the bond sector with various investment solutions”, explains Perissinotto. “On the equity side, we must not forget that the markets are not far from their peaks, so we think that having strategies for gradual risk accumulation and gradual risk decumulation are right now – on the equity side – the best option to pursue” , he also notes.

Perissinotto in Assogestioni he also has the role of Chairman of the Committee for financial education and at the Salone he spoke at the closing conference of the event, entitled ‘Savings beyond the crisis. Accompanying the investor towards informed choices’, focused on the theme of financial education. The presentation of census on the state of the art of financial education gives an image of a country, explains Perissinotto, “with a rather high level of ‘rudeness’. Italy is a country with a huge stock of savings, which is very often not well allocated”. It is therefore necessary “to have a higher level of financial education, a greater awareness of investment choices and also to be more familiar with the basic concepts such as compound interest, the effect of inflation, risk-return is something extremely important”. Eurizon “within the world Assogestioni makes its contribution as an industrial partner to try to bring home a project that allows us to have greater awareness and greater knowledge of these issues”, adds Perissinotto.