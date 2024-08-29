Renato Perrini, leader of Fratelli d’Italia: “Campo? Continuing to brandish fascism to galvanise its militants is an insult to intelligence”

“It is sad to note how the last summer heat has affected the leader of the Democratic Party in the Puglia Region, Paul Field who, on the occasion of the presentation of the Unity festival in Manfredonia, accused the Meloni Government of being a fascist. – declared the group leader of Brothers of Italy to the Puglia Region, Renato Perrini – Net of the usual rhetoric for the sake of party demonstrations, it would be more appropriate for the Pd explain to their activists and voters the reasons for the innumerable failures of the “twenty years” of the centre-left, of which the Democratic Party is the majority shareholder, in the disastrous management of the Apulia Region“.

“Continuing to brandish fascism to galvanize its militants – he concludes – is an insult to the intelligence of anyone who is able to understand – and it does not take much effort to succeed – that we have been living in a democracy for almost 80 years and that governments in Italy arise from free elections. The Democratic Party should try to talk about issues of public interest for the good of the community instead of continuing to spout nonsense”.