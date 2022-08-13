The Serie A club has – including bonuses – about 12 million euros left for 22-year-old Schuurs, who has set his sights on a transfer at Ajax because he is not eligible for a basic place due to the presence of Jurriën Timber. De mandekker, who was taken over from Fortuna Sittard four years ago, enjoyed a lot of interest from top competitions. Bologna and clubs from the Bundesliga also reported, but missed out, also because Ajax did not want to participate in a rental.

Torino persevered and Schuurs became convinced of a switch to Turin in recent weeks in talks with the club management and trainer Ivan Juric. Schuurs himself already reached an agreement with the club from the Serie A. The medical examination awaits there next week, after which the defender, who will probably be in the Ajax selection for the last time against Groningen on Sunday, will almost certainly have a four-year contract ( with option for another season) will sign.

Schuurs, who came to almost a hundred official duels for Ajax and won three national titles in Amsterdam, will be replaced by Ahmetcan Kaplan. The 19-year-old defender broke through with Turkish champions Trabzonspor last season. For about ten million euros, he is about to make the switch to the Dutch title holder. For that, the transfer of Schuurs must be completed.

Torino opened the competition tonight with a 1-2 win at Monza.