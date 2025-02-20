Perpleplexity has taken a step forward with the launch of its new tool, Deep Research.

This function, recently presented, promises to save working hours by conducting deep research and analysis autonomously, positioning itself as a direct rival of similar OpenAi and Google tools. In fact, Google presented a similar function for its Gemini platform in December. Then, Openai launched his own research agent earlier this month. The three companies have even given the function the same name: Deep Research (deep research).

Deep Research It is a tool designed to carry out thorough investigations in minutes. When a user performs a consultation, Perplexity executes dozens of searches, read hundreds of sources and synthesize the information to generate a detailed report. According to the company, this function is ideal for expert level tasks in areas such as finance, marketing, product research, technology, health and more.

Deep Research, the new chatgpt function to investigate in depth Openai launched him to optimize the performance of his AI model, which in the meantime evolves to O3-mini.

The tool is not only fast, but also precise. In reference tests such as Humanity’s last examan exhaustive exam with more than 3,000 questions in more than 100 subjects, Deep Research obtained a score of 21.1 %, surpassing models such as Gemini Thinking from Google (6.2 %), Grok-2 (3.8 %) and GPT-4O of Openai (3.3 %). Although it did not reach 26.6 % of OpenAi Deep Researchits speed and accessibility make it an attractive option.

One of the most prominent aspects of Deep Research It is your access model. Unlike OpenAIwhich requires a Pro 2008 per month subscription to use its deep research tool, perplexity offers Deep Research free of charge. Non -subscriber users have a limited number of daily consultations, while payment subscribers enjoy unlimited consultations.

The tool is now available on the web and will soon be integrated into applications of iOS, Android and Mac. To use it, users should only select “Deep Research” in a drop -down menu before making their query. Once the investigation is completed, the report can be exported as a PDF file or shared as a Perplexity page.

How does it work?

Deep Research It takes Perplexity’s ability to respond to a new level. Instead of simply answer questions, the tool performs an iterative process that includes:

Search and reasoning: Equipped with search and coding capabilities, the Read Documents tool, reasons on the following steps and refines its research plan as you learn more on the subject. This process is similar to how a human would address an investigation, adjusting his understanding as he advances.

Report writing: Once the sources have been evaluated, the IA synthesizes the information in a clear and complete report.

Export and sharing: Users can export the report to a PDF, turn it into a document or share it as a Perplexity page.

Use cases

Deep Research It is designed to empower users in a wide range of fields. Some examples of its application include:

Finance: Market analysis, economic trends and investment recommendations.