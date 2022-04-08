The first two free practice sessions on the ‘new’ Melbourne circuit were not all pink and white for Red Bull. The Milton Keynes team remained with both their drivers behind the two Ferraris in the morning, while in the Australian afternoon Max Verstappen was able to fit ‘sandwich’ between the two red cars. However, if the Dutchman seems to have mastered the correct set-up for the Albert Park track, Sergio Perez is experiencing major problems. Milton Keynes’s # 11 did not go beyond fifth position in PL2, more than six tenths behind Charles Leclerc’s best time.

The native of Guadalajara, interviewed by Sky Sports F1has shown that he is still unable to fully understand his RB18: “With the soft rubber it was challenging. We have made some changes before this afternoon and we will have to analyze them. Some things are not working as expected. The day was rather difficult starting from FP1. But we have enough data for tonight. There is a lot of work to do to understand the direction we have taken. There is talk of a few tenths which, however, would change our lives. We have to understand where we are at the moment, we still don’t understand how the car behaves. We also wasted a lot of time in FP2, so it’s hard to judge“Concluded Perez.