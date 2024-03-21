Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick



Italian police are investigating a machete attack in Turin. (Symbolic image) © Johannes Neudecker/dpa

A man is seriously injured in a machete attack near his home. The reason for the attack is apparently an act of revenge.

Turin – During an argument in Turin, Italy, a man is said to have repeatedly hit a 23-year-old with a machete. The victim was just saved from bleeding to death through the intervention of several emergency services Corriere Torino reported. According to the reports, the injured party paid the perpetrator's partner “big compliments” before the crime, which is why the man presumably wanted to take revenge on the 23-year-old.

Man is seriously injured with a machete – perpetrators were waiting on his doorstep

The incident occurred on Monday in Mirafiori, a suburb of Turin. Two men are said to have been waiting on a scooter in front of the 23-year-old's apartment. At around 6 p.m. the man went out the front door with his partner and rode off with her on an electric scooter. The attackers then gave chase and stopped and attacked the couple just a few meters from their apartment while they were driving.

One of the perpetrators is said to have struck the 23-year-old's leg several times with a machete. According to witness reports, the injured party begged the perpetrator to stop the attack and told him on his own initiative that he would not report him to the police.

According to the witnesses, the perpetrator is said to have threatened the man several times afterward, despite his pleas for mercy, to give him further blows with the machete if he reported the crime to the police. There was also a machete attack in Spain at the beginning of the year. The case is partly reminiscent of the machete incident in Ulm last February.

Police overpower suspected perpetrator in hotel

When an adjacent tenant and another witness rushed to the crime scene, the perpetrators had reportedly already disappeared. According to the emergency services, it was only through the intervention of a traffic rescuer and two off-duty police officers that the man was saved from bleeding to death in a hospital, where the man's leg then had to be amputated.

Shortly after the crime, the alleged perpetrator hid in a hotel in Turin, where the officers overpowered him. However, the man claimed that he knew nothing about the incident and that he did not own a machete or a scooter. However, the victim's partner confirmed during initial interviews that the man from the hotel was one of the two attackers and had already threatened her partner in the previous days. Further investigations will now clarify the exact circumstances, according to the officials. (bk)