From: Johannes Nuß, Kilian Bäuml

Split

After an attack with knives in a fitness studio in Duisburg, the police are looking for the perpetrators. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

In a gym, several attackers apparently attacked the studio’s guests with knives. The perpetrators are on the run.

Update from April 19, 7:12 a.m.: The police in Duisburg denied that there was any evidence of an amok act. The Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday that this was the case. The crime scene recording is currently underway in the gym. In the search for the perpetrator or perpetrators, the authorities can report no news.

Bloody deed in Duisburg fitness study: police are looking for at least one perpetrator – four people injured

Update from April 19, 5:12 a.m.: As opposed to a police spokesman 24RHINE reported, the investigation continues. Details and background are still unclear. At around 5:40 p.m., at least one perpetrator in the John Reed Fitness gym in downtown Duisburg is said to have injured people with a “blunt or stabbing weapon”.

There is currently at least one seriously injured and three people with life-threatening injuries. “All four victims are German citizens.” Further information such as age or gender cannot yet be given, the police spokesman continued.

Information about the perpetrator or the perpetrators is also not yet possible. At least one perpetrator is on the run, according to the police. According to various media reports, the “cutting or stabbing weapon” could be a machete, the police spokesman can do 24RHEIN-However, do not confirm the request. “The investigation is still ongoing.”

Knife attack in the gym: perpetrators on the run – three people are critically injured

Update from April 18, 10:02 p.m.: According to the police, at least one suspect is on the run after the attack in a gym in downtown Duisburg. The police said on Tuesday evening that the person was being sought. At least three people were critically injured in the attack. The police wrote on Twitter: “Three of the victims are life-threatening, one victim is seriously injured.”

Knife attack in the gym: perpetrators on the run – three people critically injured

An arrest has not yet been made, said a spokesman for the Essen police of the German Press Agency. A “stabbing or cutting weapon” was said to have been used. The injured were taken to a hospital. Investigations into the background were ongoing. (jon/dpa)

Update from April 18, 9:10 p.m.: In the meantime, the gym where the bloody crime took place is said to have been secured again after it was searched by police forces, reports 24RHINE. Nothing is known about the background to the crime or the perpetrators, nor is it clear how many people were injured in the attack. According to the Bild newspaper it is an act of amok. The perpetrators are on the run.

Update from April 18, 8:38 p.m.: A SEK mission is currently running in Duisburg. “Around 5:40 p.m., the police in Duisburg received several emergency calls. A person is said to have injured several people with an object”. such a police spokeswoman 24RHINE. “Several seriously injured were taken to hospitals.”

Knife attack in the gym: perpetrators on the run – four people injured

The operation in Schwanenstrasse in Duisburg’s old town continues. Witnesses are being heard and more witnesses are being sought. “We are on site with strong forces,” wrote the police on Twitter. The public is asked to continue to avoid the area.

First report from Tuesday, April 18, 8:19 p.m.: Duisburg – Attackers attacked several people with knives in a gym. At least four people were injured. Eyewitnesses spoke to the Bild newspaper of large knives, maybe even machetes as murder weapons. Two of the victims are currently in mortal danger. As the Bild newspaper reported, the crime is said to have taken place in a locker room at the John Reed fitness chain. Several emergency doctors and an ambulance are currently on duty.

The perpetrators are said to be fleeing towards the city center, the background to the crime is completely unclear. A special police unit is in action and is looking for the perpetrators with a large number of emergency services. According to witnesses, a police helicopter is said to be in action. A police spokesman said Bild newspaper: “We ask the population to avoid the affected area in the old town.” (kiba)