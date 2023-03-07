For the first time, the European Union is imposing sanctions against perpetrators of sexual violence against women. People who exclude women are also dealt with.

At the initiative of the Netherlands, nine people and three institutions from Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, the occupied part of Ukraine, Myanmar, South Sudan and Syria are on a blacklist from Tuesday. They will then no longer be able to access bank accounts in the EU and will no longer be allowed to travel to countries within the EU. People and institutions within the EU are also prohibited from doing business with them.

“The contempt for equality and the lack of rights that it expresses cries out for a response,” says Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs. In Brussels, the Netherlands has made a case for this new sanctions list, which is deliberately being published the day before International Women’s Day. “In a number of countries, the perpetrators are the order of the day, but the women often have a life sentence, mentally and physically. We cannot accept that.”

Tip of the iceberg

A 2022 UN report identified 49 parties guilty of sexual violence against women, while the EU list only lists 12 names. Hoekstra sees it as ‘a first modest step’. “I would have liked it to have been more, the 49 that the UN mentions is just the tip of the iceberg.” In Europe, “it often starts with some caution,” says Hoekstra, but he hopes more names are added to the list.

It is not known whether the names on the sanctions list have actually deposited money in the EU. The question is therefore whether the sanctions really affect them. Hoekstra believes, however, that the 'power of symbolism' should not be underestimated. "Even without direct consequences, questionable regimes always vigorously oppose such sanctions."

The names of the people who will be on the sanctions list will only be announced on Tuesday to give them no time to funnel money away from the EU. The institutions being punished are detention centers in Iran, Syria and Myanmar.

