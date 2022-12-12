In Frankfurt-Rödelheim, a man was shot dead on the street on Monday evening. The background to the crime is so far unclear. The police cordoned off the streets around the crime scene and a helicopter was deployed. The perpetrator is on the run and the search for the shooter is ongoing.

Catherine Iskandar Responsible editor for the “Rhein-Main” department of the Sunday newspaper.

Witnesses heard several shots around 9 p.m. and called the police, a spokesman said. When patrol officers arrived at Hausener Weg, they found a man lying on the street with serious injuries. He died shortly thereafter. The officers immediately launched a manhunt, but to no avail.

The police spokesman did not provide any information about the background to the crime. He said it was too early to comment. One is still in the process of collating the information and interviewing witnesses. The dead have now been identified. Whether he is known to the police or even has a criminal record remained unclear, as did his age and nationality.

The question remained open as to whether the background was connected to a clan based in Rödelheim. Rödelheim has long been considered a place of action and retreat for a large Turkish family, which was recently involved in the shooting in Allerheiligenviertel and other violent clashes.