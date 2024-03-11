Home page World

More and more details are becoming known in the murder of 12-year-old Luise. Now the perpetrators' cell phone data reveals more details.

Freudenberg – There is still disbelief in the city of Freudenberg in North Rhine-Westphalia. It's been a year now – on March 11, 2023, the previously missing twelve-year-old Luise died. The confessed perpetrators: two former classmates, just 12 and 13 years old. “The horror remains,” said the mayor of the city of 17,000, Nicole Reschke (SPD). She added: “The path to normality is not an easy one,” and the suffering of those left behind is immeasurable.

Luise was brutally murdered – the perpetrator was probably logged in at the crime scene for 72 minutes

The two underage girls apparently lured Luise into a forest under the pretense of a “surprise.” Picture reported. First they are said to have tried to suffocate Luise. When this failed, they stabbed her numerous times. The autopsy reports revealed. While one of the alleged perpetrators held Luise, the other is said to have carried out the fatal stabs, whereupon Luise bled to death. The murder weapon has not been found to date.

A year after the cruel act, new details are coming to light. Many questions are still unanswered, including how long Luise had to suffer. Loud Bild newspaper It is now known that the cell phone of one of the alleged perpetrators was active at the crime scene for 72 minutes before it was switched off. Official confirmation of the new details is still pending.

Impunity because of being a minor – is there still justice now?

Although the two girls have already confessed to their crime, they do not face any criminal consequences due to their age. The Siegen public prosecutor's office stopped the investigation in autumn 2023, which even led to calls for a change to the criminal law.

Despite the lack of criminal consequences, Luise's parents filed a civil lawsuit and are demanding 160,000 euros in compensation from the underage perpetrators. The lawsuit was filed before the Koblenz regional court. Children aged seven and over can be held liable for unlawful acts, a court spokesman said. However, a date for the procedure is still pending.

There are still flowers and candles where Luise's body was found. © Oliver Berg/dpa/picture alliance

“Scars will remain”: There are still numerous flowers and candles at the place where Luise was found

The Protestant pastor Thomas Ijewski did not comment on whether Luise's family still lives in Freudenberg or has moved away – to ensure their protection. However, he stressed the family's wish that they not approach the girl's grave and respect her privacy. According to the priest, flowers and stuffed animals are no longer of any help. However, numerous flowers, candles and memorabilia can still be seen at the site where the body was found, a few kilometers away. Ijewski appealed to people not to make a pilgrimage to Freudenberg on the anniversary, but to commemorate it in silence. Everything is still too fresh, too close, too terrible. “Wounds may heal, but scars will remain,” he said.

The parents of the alleged perpetrators have left Freudenberg and their current place of residence remains secret. Presumably because they were hit by a wave of hatred after the crime.

The families were looked after by the youth welfare office and placed in a therapeutic facility. A youth department head explained: “They find the burden to be immense.” One girl moved to a residential group and is still in outpatient therapy, the other is still in clinical treatment. Their family environment remained as their “only anchor”. (jh with dpa)

