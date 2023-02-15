Thursday, February 16, 2023
Perpetrator of the racist Buffalo massacre is sentenced to life in prison

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2023
in World
Perpetrator of the racist Buffalo massacre is sentenced to life in prison


Payton, perpetrator of the Buffalo massacre

The American Payton Gendron, author of the massacre in a supermarket in Buffalo, upstate New York, in May 2022, was sentenced this Wednesday to life in prison without the right to parolein a room packed with relatives of the ten victims who heard him apologize before sentencing.

(Also: Biden after the Buffalo massacre: ‘White supremacism is a poison’)

“You will never see the light of day again as a free man”told the judge who sentenced Payton Gendron, the perpetrator of the shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May 2022, to life imprisonment this Wednesday.

Gendron was sentenced by Judge Susan Eagan to spend the rest of his life in prison for the count of “domestic terrorism” and ten counts of first degree murder.

The judge’s ruling was preceded by statements from several of the victims’ relatives, who They expressed their pain and their desire for justice to be done.

He had initially been charged with 25 counts including ten for murder, ten for murder as a hate crime and domestic terrorism, as well as three for attempted murder as a hate crime and one for possession of weapons, to which he had pleaded not guilty. but last November he turned around to plead guilty.

During one of the statements by the relatives of the victims, the moment was captured on video when, during the Payton trial, one of those present launched himself to attack the perpetrator of the heinous crime.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME

