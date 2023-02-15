Perpetrator of the racist Buffalo massacre is sentenced to life in prison

The American Payton Gendron, author of the massacre in a supermarket in Buffalo, upstate New York, in May 2022, was sentenced this Wednesday to life in prison without the right to parolein a room packed with relatives of the ten victims who heard him apologize before sentencing.

“You will never see the light of day again as a free man”told the judge who sentenced Payton Gendron, the perpetrator of the shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May 2022, to life imprisonment this Wednesday.

Gendron was sentenced by Judge Susan Eagan to spend the rest of his life in prison for the count of “domestic terrorism” and ten counts of first degree murder.



The judge’s ruling was preceded by statements from several of the victims’ relatives, who They expressed their pain and their desire for justice to be done.

He had initially been charged with 25 counts including ten for murder, ten for murder as a hate crime and domestic terrorism, as well as three for attempted murder as a hate crime and one for possession of weapons, to which he had pleaded not guilty. but last November he turned around to plead guilty.

During one of the statements by the relatives of the victims, the moment was captured on video when, during the Payton trial, one of those present launched himself to attack the perpetrator of the heinous crime.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME