Perpetrator of the racist Buffalo massacre is sentenced to life in prison

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
He was convicted of one count of “domestic terrorism” and ten counts of first degree murder.
He was convicted on one count of “domestic terrorism” and ten counts of first degree murder.
He was convicted of the crime of ‘domestic terrorism’ and ten counts of first degree murder.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The American Payton Gendron, author of the massacre in a supermarket in Buffalo, upstate New York, in May 2022, was sentenced this Wednesday to life in prison without the right to parolein a room packed with relatives of the ten victims who heard him apologize before sentencing.
(Also: Biden after the Buffalo massacre: ‘White supremacism is a poison’)
“You will never see the light of day again as a free man”told the judge who sentenced Payton Gendron, the perpetrator of the shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May 2022, to life imprisonment this Wednesday.
Gendron was sentenced by Judge Susan Eagan to spend the rest of his life in prison for the count of “domestic terrorism” and ten counts of first degree murder.
The judge’s ruling was preceded by statements from several of the victims’ relatives, who They expressed their pain and their desire for justice to be done.
He had initially been charged with 25 counts including ten for murder, ten for murder as a hate crime and domestic terrorism, as well as three for attempted murder as a hate crime and one for possession of weapons, to which he had pleaded not guilty. but last November he turned around to plead guilty.
During one of the statements by the relatives of the victims, the moment was captured on video when, during the Payton trial, one of those present launched himself to attack the perpetrator of the heinous crime.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Perpetrator #racist #Buffalo #massacre #sentenced #life #prison
Leave a Reply