interviewThe 25-year-old Dutchman who pooped on a sleeping man on the holiday island of Mallorca last Tuesday has “incredibly regrets” for his “humiliating and disgusting” action. Due to the flood of death threats in response to the video that has been going around the world, he has not slept a wink for days. “Yes, I am the culprit. And I am now being punished very harshly.”