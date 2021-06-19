Genoa – Diego Perotti dreams of a return to Genoa. The Argentine has returned from a serious knee injury, must recover and now plays for Fenerbahce. But it opens the door to a new rebirth in the Rossoblu. “I thought about quitting – Diego Perotti tells Sky Sport – When you have an injury like this, you have the doubt and the desire to go and get on a bed. I had to deal with a very serious injury, but then I was left to fend for myself. The surgery and the rehabilitation were at my expense “.

Diego Perotti’s Italian experience began in 2014 at Genoa, coached by Gasperini: “The first year in Genoa was fantastic. We finished fifth, we found qualification in the Europa League. Gasperini was the strongest coach I have had. . He brought out the best in myself. I was coming from Argentina, I wasn’t doing my best, but at Genoa there was a different atmosphere: the training sessions were crazy physically. Football was very direct, we never played a match to try to draw or go back, we were looking for the goal. “In 2016, the move to Roma, at the end of the January transfer market. He played the last match of Genoa already from player of the Giallorossi team: “I had a meeting with the coach and as a professional I wanted to play the game. They had opened the doors for me when I was not feeling well and I felt that my career was in danger of going down. I wanted to play until the end because I had respect for Genoa and for what they did for me. “

Then the appeal for a return. “My son was born in Genoa. That city is part of my family. I still have a one-year contract with Fenerbahçe, but Italy always remains Italy, in my heart. We know how football works, there are no certainties. But for my part I’d like to come back. “

