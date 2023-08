How did you feel about the content of this article?

The last act of Sergio Massa’s primary campaign will be at the Teatro Argentino de La Plata, one of the favorite venues of the Kirchnerist wing of Peronism | Photo: EFE/Alejandro Prieto

An unusual situation is generating distrust in the final stretch of the primaries for the presidential election in Argentina, which will be held on Sunday (13).

According to information from the newspaper La Nacion, the last campaign act of Sergio Massa, Minister of Economy and Peronist pre-candidate for the presidency, will be held on Thursday (10) evening at the Teatro Argentino de La Plata, which is located in the same building. where the Argentine Justice with electoral competences keeps the materials for Sunday’s voting in the province of Buenos Aires.

According to the Argentine newspaper, there are minutes, certified ballots, security bands to seal paperwork and other materials that will be used in the primaries.

Due to the prospect of thousands of Peronist militants taking part in an act in the same building, the electoral authorities of the Federal Justice sent a letter to the Chief of Staff and the Ministry of Government of the province of Buenos Aires asking them to detail in writing the security measures that will be adopted to ensure the security of the vote.

About 40% of the Argentine electorate lives in the province of Buenos Aires. The Teatro Argentino is one of the favorite places of the Kirchnerist wing of Peronism, which ended other electoral campaigns there in the past.