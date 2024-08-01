The largest energy investment in recent Argentine history is moving forward amid a political standoff between President Javier Milei and the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, opposition leader Axel Kicillof. The national oil company YPF and Malaysian Petronas announced on Wednesday that they will build their liquefied gas plant in the province of Río Negro and not in Buenos Aires, the first option they had considered, because it is “the most advantageous location.” The decision is a hard setback for Kicillof and, on the contrary, a victory for Milei in the first battle that the president is waging against his main political rival.

Kicillof has tried his best to present the decision as an “ideological whim” of Milei, whom he has accused of “not being able to bear having lost the elections in the province” of Buenos Aires and of “punishing those who do not agree with him.” Unlike in Buenos Aires, the authorities in Rio Negro are close to the far-right leader. “Even though YPF is a private company, the directors are Milei’s employees and what we see is that they made decisions dictated by the president,” said Kicillof in a public appearance after learning that the liquefied gas plant will be installed in the Rio Negro area of ​​Sierra Grande instead of in the Buenos Aires province of Bahía Blanca. The Argentine State owns 51% of YPF shares after the expropriation of the Spanish company Repsol in 2012, under the presidency of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

The companies involved chose to express themselves through a joint statement. In it, they assured that the decision was not made due to political affinity but after evaluating “all the technical, economic, environmental, geographic, fiscal and regulatory variables” offered by both destinations.

An investment of 30 billion dollars

The Argentina LNG project involves an investment of nearly 30 billion dollars for the liquefaction of gas for export to international markets. It includes the production of gas in the unconventional hydrocarbon formation of Vaca Muerta, its transportation to the processing plant and its industrialization. The final production capacity is expected to be 30 million tons per year, which would place Argentina among the main world producers.

“The Sierra Grande area appears to be the best option due to the shorter length of the gas pipelines needed to transport gas from Vaca Muerta,” was one of the arguments cited by YPF and Petronas. The oil companies also highlighted that it has greater sea depth, which would reduce the need for dredging to achieve sufficient depth for gas transport vessels, and the low interference of this project with other social and economic activities.

The last point mentioned by the companies was “the regulatory and fiscal conditions necessary for the development of the project.” This is the main reason for dispute between the provinces of Río Negro and Buenos Aires in recent weeks, as it refers, without making it explicit, to the generous Regime of Incentives for Large Investments (RIGI) approved by the Argentine Congress. While the Patagonian province was the first to adhere to this regime, Buenos Aires rejected it and tried to promote an alternative one. By refusing to embrace the symbol of the libertarian economic model, Kicillof helped tip the currency towards Río Negro. The RIGI guarantees YPF and Petronas enormous fiscal, legal and exchange rate benefits for 30 years.

The opposition has attacked the governor of Buenos Aires, considering that the change of location of the project was his fault. “He ruined the people of Bahía Blanca with his stupid decisions,” attacked the Macri deputy Cristian Ritondo. The libertarian José Luis Espert accused Kicillof of governing the province “with ideological blinders” and of “causing disasters, such as losing a mega investment by not adhering to the RIGI.” Aside from the political fight, the project has great potential for economic development for the Latin American country.

